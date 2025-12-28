Bafana’s Broos – ‘If we don’t lose we are in the next round’

'We know our opponent tomorrow, this is not the first time we are playing them,' added the Bafana head coach.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos sees similarities between his side’s final group game at the last Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and their Group B clash with Zimbabwe in Marrakech on Monday evening (kick of 6pm SA time).

Bafana hope for a similar outcome

At the last AFCON in the Ivory Coast, Bafana had to avoid defeat in their final group game against Tunisia to make it to the last 16. In the end, a goalless draw took them through, and they took advantage as they progressed all the way to the semifinals, in the end picking up a bronze medal.

ALSO READ: AFCON 2025 marred by controversial VAR decisions

Having beaten Angola and lost to Egypt at this year’s edition, if Bafana can avoid defeat against the Warriors on Monday, they will also progress to the knockout rounds.

South Africa could also progress with a defeat, but that would mean them having to finish as one of the four best third-place finishers in the eight groups.

“It is a little bit the same situation as two years ago,” Broos said at the pre-match press conference in Marrakech yesterday.

“In the last game we had to not lose, and it is the same for tomorrow. If we don’t lose we are in the next round, that is the most important thing for us.”

Zimbabwe are familiar opponents for Broos’ Bafana. The two sides faced off four times in qualification for both the 2022 Fifa World Cup and 2026 Fifa World Cup finals.

Bafana won twice, with two games ending in goalless draws. Zimbabwe were also in Bafana’s group in qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals, but the Warriors were suspended from qualifying because of political interference in the Zimbabwe Football Association.

Broos – ‘We will have to achieve our best level’

“We know our opponent tomorrow, this is not the first time we are playing them,” added Broos.

“In four years as a coach in South Africa when we have qualified for the World Cup or Nations Cup we have (often) had Zimbabwe in our group.

“They also like to win against us, we have felt that in our previous matches, so it will be tough tomorrow. We will have to achieve our best level to get a result.”

Bafana defender Nkosinathi Sibisi, meanwhile, says South Africa will definitely be going for the win, knowing the confidence boost it will give them heading into the last 16.

“We don’t want to lose, but we know a victory will be good motivation for us going to the next round. So we are looking forward … to hopefully getting a result,” said the Orlando Pirates centre back.

ALSO READ: Mudau – ‘We just have to focus on the next one’

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, must win if they are to make it to the last 16.

“We need to win the last match against South Africa to have a chance to qualify. There is no negotiating, we must win,” said Warriors head coach Marian Marincia, according to FarPost.