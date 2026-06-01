Vuvuzelas, vapes and other items banned from 2026 FIFA World stadiums

FIFA's Stadium Code of Conduct outlines a list of prohibited items aimed at maintaining safety and streamlining security checks.

South African football fans travelling to the 2026 FIFA World Cup will face strict stadium regulations, with vuvuzelas among the items prohibited at all tournament venues.

The tournament begins on 11 June in Mexico City, where Bafana Bafana will face hosts Mexico in the opening match at Estadio Azteca. It will be South Africa’s first FIFA World Cup appearance since 2010.

FIFA’s Stadium Code of Conduct outlines a list of prohibited items aimed at maintaining safety and streamlining security checks.

Here are five items banned from World Cup stadiums

Vapes and e-cigarettes

Vapes and e-cigarettes will not be permitted inside World Cup stadiums across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Shane Margereson, a vape expert at Ecigone, said South African fans should familiarise themselves with local laws before travelling.

“South African fans are used to buying vapes freely at home, so this will catch a lot of people out. In the US and Canada, vapes will simply be confiscated at the stadium gate.

Margereson added that regulations on vaping products in Mexico are stricter than in many other countries.

“Mexico is a completely different story. It is now illegal to even bring a vape into the country, and with Bafana playing two of their three group games there, in Mexico City and Monterrey, this affects a huge number of travelling fans,” he said.

“My advice is simple. Do not pack a vape for the Mexico legs of the trip, do not try to buy one out there, and if you rely on vaping to stay off cigarettes, plan ahead with legal alternatives like nicotine gum or patches, and speak to your doctor or pharmacist before you fly.”

Bags and backpacks

Fans will only be allowed to bring small clear bags that comply with FIFA’s size requirements. Small wallets will also be permitted.

Backpacks, handbags and larger bags will not be allowed inside stadiums. FIFA has stated that no bag storage facilities will be available at venues.

Food, drink, bottles and cans

Outside food and beverages will not be permitted inside stadiums.

This includes bottled water, canned goods, glass bottles, and packaged meals. Fans may bring one empty clear plastic bottle for use at water refill stations inside venues.

Umbrellas, folding chairs and seat cushions

Umbrellas, folding chairs and certain seat cushions are also prohibited.

The restrictions extend to items that could obstruct views or pose safety concerns inside stadiums.

Vuvuzelas, air horns and pyrotechnics

Vuvuzelas, which became synonymous with the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, are included on FIFA’s list of prohibited noise-making devices.

Air horns, bullhorns and similar instruments will also not be allowed into stadiums.

Pyrotechnic devices, including flares and smoke bombs, are banned. Laser pointers and objects that could be thrown onto the field are also prohibited.

Permitted items

Fans may bring mobile phones, wallets, watches, glasses, sunscreen, hats and small flags that meet FIFA’s requirements.

Essential medication will be permitted, while supporters with specific medical or dietary needs may apply for exemptions through FIFA’s accessibility processes.

South Africa will face Mexico in Mexico City on 11 June, Czechia in Atlanta on 18 June and South Korea in Monterrey on 24 June during the group stage.