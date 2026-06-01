WATCH: SAFA administrative failures behind Bafana Bafana visa snag

Bafana Bafana finally left South Africa for the Fifa World Cup after a visa snag delayed the National team's departure.

The departure of the Bafana Bafana squad was delayed by a day after the SAFA administrative team bungled the national team’s visa applications.

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie hit out at the South African Football Association, saying that “this … travel and visa debacle is embarrassing and grossly unfair towards the players and coaching staff.”

Why is Vincent Tseka being kept as Bafana Bafana team manager?

Much of the blame has once again been put onto controversial Bafana team manager Vincent Tseka.

Tseka previously hit the headlines after Bafana were charged by world footballing body Fifa for fielding an ineligible Teboho Mokoena in a 2026 World Cup qualifier against Lesotho on March 21, 2025.

The incident ended up almost costing Bafana a place at the World Cup.

Bafana Bafana team manager Vincent Tseka. Picture: Backpagepix

After Bafana won 3-0 over Rwanda on October 14, Tseka did not exactly show humility after that game, walking on the pitch and putting his finger to his lips in a gesture clearly meant for his critics.

Bafana will leave on Monday – McKenzie

Minister for Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie said on Sunday night that Bafana Bafana’s players all now had their US visas and would depart for the 2026 Fifa World Cup on Monday.

“All @BafanaBafana players received their visas to travel to the USA,” said the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture on Twitter.

It all doesn’t exactly bode well for the World Cup and the opening match against Mexico.

As it stands, four members of the technical team are yet to receive their visas, and it is unclear when they will be able to depart.

ALSO SEE: No visas, no goals – not the best start to Bafana World Cup camp