Bafana’s Broos says sorry over racism, sexism furore

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has apologised for comments he made this week about central defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi and his agent Basia Michaels.

But Broos has still firmly insisted “I am neither a racist nor a sexist.”

Broos in hot water

The United Democratic Movement this week reported Broos and the South African Football Association to the Human Rights Commission for comments he made about Mbokazi and Michaels at a press conference last Wedensday

The Bafana coach was furious with Mbokazi for missing his flight from Durban to join up with his teammates ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco.

“He is a black guy but when he comes out of my room he will be white (with fear),” said Broos on the dressing down he was going to give Mbokazi.

He also criticised Mbokazi’s agent Michaels over the player’s move to Chicago fire.

“A nice little woman who is his agent and thinks she knows football is doing what many agents are doing now. They are saying ‘How much (money) can I get?,” said Broos.

SAFA issued a statement over the weekend with both them and Broos refuting the allegations. Broos then added his own statement at the TUKS Hight Performance Centre on Monday.

“I am deeply hurt by what has happened in recent days,” said Broos.

“The worst part of it is that my family – my wife, my children and grandchildren – have also suffered. I have played with people of colour and coached and worked with them in Algeria and Cameroon and now in South Africa for four years.

‘No one will call me a racist’

“You can ask any of them what kind of many I am. Maybe some will say I am a bad coach, and others maybe a good coach. Maybe some will call be stubborn. But no one will call me a racist.

“I agree my choice of words was not right and I want to apologise,” he continued.

“But I never meant to make racists or sexist remarks. I am neither a racist or a sexist.”