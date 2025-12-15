Phakaaathi

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi

Bafana’s Broos says sorry over racism, sexism furore

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

15 December 2025

04:28 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Broos has still firmly insisted 'I am neither a racist nor a sexist.'

Hugo Broos - Bafana Bafana

Hugo Broos has apologised for remarks he made last week about Mbekezeli Mbokazi and his agent Basia Michaels. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/GalloImages.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has apologised for comments he made this week about central defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi and his agent Basia Michaels. 

But Broos has still firmly insisted “I am neither a racist nor a sexist.”

Broos in hot water

The United Democratic Movement this week reported Broos and the South African Football Association to the Human Rights Commission for comments he made about Mbokazi and Michaels at a press conference last Wedensday 

The Bafana coach was furious with Mbokazi for missing his flight from Durban to join up with his teammates ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco. 

“He is a black guy but when he comes out of my room he will be white (with fear),” said Broos on the dressing down he was going to give Mbokazi. 

He also criticised Mbokazi’s agent Michaels over the player’s move to Chicago fire. 

“A nice little woman who is his agent and thinks she knows football is doing what many agents are doing now. They are saying ‘How much (money) can I get?,” said Broos.

SAFA issued a statement over the weekend with both them and Broos refuting the allegations. Broos then added his own statement at the TUKS Hight Performance Centre on Monday. 

“I am deeply hurt by what has happened in recent days,” said Broos. 

“The worst part of it is that my family – my wife, my children and grandchildren – have also suffered. I have played with people of colour and coached and worked with them in Algeria and Cameroon and now in South Africa for four years. 

RELATED ARTICLES

‘No one will call me a racist’

“You can ask any of them what kind of many I am. Maybe some will say I am a bad coach, and others maybe a good coach. Maybe some will call be stubborn. But no one will call me a racist.

“I agree my choice of words was not right and I want to apologise,” he continued.

“But I never meant to make racists or sexist remarks. I am neither a racist or a sexist.” 

Read more on these topics

Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Bafana Bafana Hugo Broos racism sexism

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Chaos breaks out in KZN legislature as MK party’s motion of no confidence fails
Weather More storms to sweep across SA
News Crisis at JSC as unresolved complaints against judges surge
News DA man under fire over Starlink
News Judiciary in the dock as corruption cases engulf senior judges

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp