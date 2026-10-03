Bafana coach Mosimane to ring changes for Egypt friendly

Mosimane said that his intention was always to give a run to all the members of the team.

Pitso Mosimane is set to make wholesale changes when Bafana Bafana face Egypt in an international friendly match at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday night (kickoff is at 8 pm SA time).

Goalkeepers Sipho Chaine and Ricardo Goss are expected to see some action, and so will the likes of Fawaaz Basadien, Khulumani Ndamani, Shandre Campbell, Puso Dithejane, Tashreeq Matthews and Cassius Mailula, among others.

Speaking to SAFA media on Friday afternoon, Mosimane said that his intention was always to give a run to all the members of the team at some stage of this extended three-match camp of two 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Guinea and Eritrea, and the friendly against the Pharaohs.

“We are pleading for patience and support for them. They are breaking through, and we need to see what we have in our ranks. Unfortunately, we have a big team (Egypt) that we have to play against on Sunday. The challenge is we have to let them (the players) swim with the sharks, but we’ve got nothing to lose,” he said.

“It is a friendly game, and we need to see what they are capable of at this level. So we plead for patience and support for these youngsters. The country must understand that we have played the qualifiers (against Guinea and Eritrea) and we are done. That is the most important thing. It is important to build for the next FIFA World Cup, and if we don’t put them in now, when are we going to see them? We do not have friendly games until the Africa Cup of Nations next year, so this is the only chance they have.”

Mosimane added that he has also kept a close watch on the talent that is emerging from the South African Under-20 and Under-23 men’s national teams.

The U23s kicked off their 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games preparations on a positive note when they came from behind to defeat a stubborn Algeria 3-1 at the Dr Rantlai Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on Thursday.

“We saw the U23s, we watched the game, and we are happy with what we saw; we are happy with the prospects,” said Mosimane.

Meanwhile, midfielders Bathusi Aubaas and Teboho Mokoena have been ruled out of the clash because of injuries.