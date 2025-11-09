Pirates’ Ouaddou staying humble after reaching another final

'It is too soon to summarise my work,' the Pirates head coach told journalists.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou says it is far too early to pass judgement on the success of his first season at the Buccaneers.

Ouaddou has mostly done superbly at the Buccaneers helm in his opening few months. Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Richards Bay in the Carling Black Label Knockout semifinals put Pirates into a second domestic cup final of the season.

Pirates on target for cup double

The MTN8 has already been secured and Pirates will be heavy favourites to lift the Carling Knockout too.

In the Betway Premiership, the Buccaneers have recovered from losing their first two games but picking up 22 points out of a possible 24, a draw with Mamelodi Sundowns their only blip in that run.

“It is too soon to summarise my work,” Ouaddou told journalists after Tshepang Moremi’s first half goal had seen off Richards Bay.

“I will be judged at the end of the season. I am still at the very beginning of my job and I have to be very humble. The ambition we have is to deliver a good performance in every game. That is what we did today and three days ago (in a 3-1 Premiership win at Golden Arrows).

“The boys have done a great job for three or four months but ask me that question (about how I have done) at the end of the season and I will be able to answer you.”

Bitter disappointment

Pirates have also had to deal with the bitter disappointment of not making it into the Caf Champions League group stages. And Ouaddou admitted that that exit at the hands of FC St Eloi Lupopo does still sting.

“Of course it (the Champions League) was very important for the club,” said the Pirates coach.

“It is very difficult because it was one of our targets. Let’s see what the future holds. For now we are focused on the league and the rest of the competitions, trying to give our best and win. The light is still green for the other competitions … but you cannot hide the disappointment of that cup.”