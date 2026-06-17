Bafana hit by three-match ban for Zwane

If Zwane is ruled out for three matches, it could well mean the World Cup is over for the 36 year-old Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker.

Bafana Bafana’s 2026 Fifa World Cup chances have taken another blow after Fifa announced on Wednesday that Themba Zwane would serve a three match ban following his red card for violent conduct against Mexico.

Zwane’s World Cup over?

Zwane received a straight red card in the 84th minute of Bafana’s 2-0 loss to Mexico in the opening match of the World Cup at the Azteca Stadium on June 11. Referee Wilson Sampaio adjudged that Zwane had deliberately struck Mexico’s Roberto Alvarado on the back of the head.

Bafana Bafana can appeal Fifa’s decision, but if Zwane is ruled out for three matches, it could well mean the World Cup is over for the 36 year-old Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker.

South Africa will play their second Group A match against Czechia on Thursday (kick off 6pm SA time) at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Bafana to turn to Mofokeng?

Bafana will also be without midfielder Sphephelo Sithole, who was also sent off against Mexico, though he will only serve a one match ban for his professional foul on Brian Gutierrez.

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos may well now turn to Orlando Pirates’ young star Relebohile Mofokeng against Czechia.

Broos has been heavily criticised for his team selection against Mexico. The Belgian went for a 5-3-2 formation that was too defensive and provided little support for strikers Iqraam Rayners and Lyle Foster.

If Broos goes back to his more familiar 4-3-3 against Czechia, it could well be that Mofokeng plays as the creative force in a midfield three alongside Teboho Mokoena and Jayden Adams.