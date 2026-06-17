Booth calls on Bafana’s Broos to change it up against Czechia

'I firmly believe we can turn it around and surprise Czechia in the next game,' said the former Bafana centre back.

Bafana Bafana legend Matthew Booth has called on Hugo Broos to unleash his attacking stars in this evening’s vital 2026 Fifa World Cup Group A clash with Czechia at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta (kick off 6pm SA time).

“I think we need to return to our old system of 4-3-3 and utilise the very young, good attacking players that we used to qualify,” Booth told Sportsboom.

Booth – ‘That’s not the way we play’

“The likes of Relebohile Mofokeng, Tshepang Moremi, and Kamogelo Sebelebele all offer so much, and I couldn’t understand why they were not utilised in the first game. Unfortunately, we took a very defensive, negative attitude, and that’s not us, that’s not the way that we play.”

Booth was as surprised as most of the nation with Broos’ decision to play a 5-3-2 formation against Mexico in the opening match. It was a move that simply didn’t pay off as a listless Bafana lost 2-0 to the host nation.

Czechia also lost their opening Group A match, going down 2-1 to South Korea, leaving tonight’s game basically a must win for both sides.

“I’ve only seen him play that (5-3-2) system twice … personally.” Booth told Sportsboom.

“Last time they played that was when they got knocked out of the last AFCON (a 2-1 loss to Cameroon in the last 16). And it didn’t work then either.

“I can understand from a surprise point of view why he would have attempted that. But to do it at this stage of the … World Cup, I feel, was a big, big risk and it did not work.

‘Quite embarrassing’

“The overall performance was quite embarrassing if I’m honest. They played such good football to qualify for this World Cup. So, to put in this performance when the global audience is watching was very, very unfortunate.”

Booth, who was part of the Bafana Bafana squad at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, believes that it is up to the coaching staff and the senior players to pick up morale for a game he thinks Bafana can win.

“When we have our backs to the wall, we always bring out our best,” he said.

“So that is a big positive … we cannot get any worse. I think it is important that the teams switch off their phones and don’t listen to social media. Just stick to your media obligations and understand where it went wrong and the consequences thereof. I firmly believe we can turn it around and surprise Czechia in the next game.”