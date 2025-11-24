Bafana name 54-man preliminary AFCON squad

The squad will be trimmed to 23 players in early December.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos’ on Monday named a 54-man preliminary squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco.

Broos will narrow down the squad to 23 players in early December for the competition, which will take place from December 21 to January 18.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ veteran forward Themba Zwane has made the preliminary squad, with Broos seeming still hoping he can proved his form and fitness. Zwane last played for Sundowns in mid-September and was not in the squad again for Saturday’s Champions League win over FC St Eloi Lupopo.

No place for Lorch

Wydad Casablanca’s in-form attacker Thembinkosi Lorch is not in the squad, despite calls for his inclusion after a fine start to the season with the Moroccan giants. Broos is instead set to stick with his tried and trusted stars that helped Bafana qualify for both the AFCON finals and next year’s 2026 Fifa World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Orlando Pirates have the most players in Broos’ squad (12), followed by Mamelodi Sundowns (10). Kaizer Chiefs left back Bradley Cross and attacking midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala are both also in the preliminary squad.

Too soon for Bafana youngsters?

There are 12 overseas-based players in the squad, including young Queens Park Rangers full back Tylon Smith and young Club Brugge attacker Shandre Campbell, but the AFCON is likely to come too early for either to make Broos’ final selection.