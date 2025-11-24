Phakaaathi

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi

Bafana name 54-man preliminary AFCON squad

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

24 November 2025

03:44 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The squad will be trimmed to 23 players in early December.

Hugo Broos - Bafana Bafana

Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has named a 55-man preliminary squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals. Picture: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos’ on Monday named a 54-man preliminary squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco.

Broos will narrow down the squad to 23 players in early December for the competition, which will take place from December 21 to January 18.

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Ben Youssef says only a win will do against Zamalek

Mamelodi Sundowns’ veteran forward Themba Zwane has made the preliminary squad, with Broos seeming still hoping he can proved his form and fitness. Zwane last played for Sundowns in mid-September and was not in the squad again for Saturday’s Champions League win over FC St Eloi Lupopo.

No place for Lorch

Wydad Casablanca’s in-form attacker Thembinkosi Lorch is not in the squad, despite calls for his inclusion after a fine start to the season with the Moroccan giants. Broos is instead set to stick with his tried and trusted stars that helped Bafana qualify for both the AFCON finals and next year’s 2026 Fifa World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Orlando Pirates have the most players in Broos’ squad (12), followed by Mamelodi Sundowns (10). Kaizer Chiefs left back Bradley Cross and attacking midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala are both also in the preliminary squad.

Too soon for Bafana youngsters?

ALSO READ: Pirates eyeing top spot ahead of Chippa clash

There are 12 overseas-based players in the squad, including young Queens Park Rangers full back Tylon Smith and young Club Brugge attacker Shandre Campbell, but the AFCON is likely to come too early for either to make Broos’ final selection.

Read more on these topics

Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Bafana Bafana Hugo Broos

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Did Steenhuisen violate the DA’s constitution? Party investigates bitter feud between leaders
South Africa Crisis averted at the Vaal Dam
Rugby OPINION: Malcolm Marx was not the best player this year
Crime Hawks officer and Tembisa Hospital official arrested for corruption
Weather You’ve been warned: Brace for very bad weather in Gauteng and across four other provinces on Monday

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now

Partnerships