Pirates and Bafana star Mbokazi set for MLS move – Reports

By Jonty Mark

22 November 2025

05:52 pm

Orlando Pirates’ 20 year-old central defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi is in the USA to finalise a deal to move to Major...

Mbekezeli Mbokazi - Bafana Bafana

Orlando Pirates captain Mbekezeli Mbokazi is set to join Chicago Fire in the MLS, according to reports. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates’ 20 year-old central defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi is in the USA to finalise a deal to move to Major Soccer League side Chicago Fire, according to multiple reports on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Santos brace fires Sundowns to winning Champions League start

Mbokazi has enjoyed a rapid rise to stardom in a Pirates shirt, also becoming a key member of Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana side that have qualified for the 2026 Fifa World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico next year.

Mbokazi’s R52 million deal?

World-renowned football commentator Mark Gleeson tweeted on Saturday that Mbokazi was in the US to finalise his deal with Chicago Fire, with the transfer fee set at about R52 million.

There are several Premier Soccer League stars who have moved to the MLS in the last few years, with mixed results.

Olwethu Makhanya moved to Phipadelphia Union from Stellenbosch FC and is now a regular in the centre of defence for Philadelphia Union. Forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane has also proved an excellent signing for Minnesota United from Maritzburg United.

For former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Cassiua Mailula, however, as well as former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Njabulo Blom, moves to the US proved less successful.

Will Broos be happy?

It remains to be seen, meanwhile, whether Bafana head coach Hugo Broos is pleased with Mbokazi’s move to the US, if it does materialise. Broos has, in the past, tended to not select players for his Bafana squad who play in the MLS, though he did say Mbokazi needed to move overseas to improve his game.

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Velebayi looking forward to continental test

“This guy has to go to Europe. He’s 19-years-old. You see the way he’s playing. He has already 10 years of experience on this level. This is his third game with the national team, and you see how he’s playing,” Broos told journalists in September.

