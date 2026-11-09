Phakaaathi

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi

Bafana’s Pitso warns of Kenya threat in AFCON qualifiers

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

9 November 2026

07:09 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

'We must be very careful of playing a team with nothing to lose, they are in the finals,' Mosimane told journalists.

Pitso Mosimane - Bafana Bafana

Pitso Mosimane says Bafana Bafana will not be underestimating Kenya in their two AFCON qualifiers. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Pitso Mosimane has warned that Bafana Bafana must be careful of a Kenya side with nothing to lose as they clash with the Harambee Stars in back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations Group D qualifiers.

Bafana face Kenya twice

Bafana will take on Kenya at Orlando Stadium on Friday. They will then travel to face Benni McCarthy’s side in Nairobi on November 17.

Kenya have just one point from their opening two AFCON qualifiers but it matters little as the Harambee Stars automatically qualify for next year’s finals as co-hosts with Uganda and Tanzania.

“We must be very careful of playing a team with nothing to lose, they are in the finals,” Mosimane told journalists on Monday ahead of Bafana training at Milpark Stadium.

Mosimane also praised the character of McCarthy, who has come under-fire as Kenya head coach. Kenya opened their AFCON campaign with a 1-1 draw at home to Eritrea and followed that with a 1-0 loss away to Guinea.

“Benni has the character of a will to win and of fighting for his name,” said Mosimane.

“We have to respect that, he was a coach at Manchester United, he coached (Cristiano) Ronaldo. We have to respect the level he reached as a coach and a player.

“None of us have won the Champions League (McCarthy won the Uefa Champions League as a player with Porto in 2004). You have to understand what kind of person we are talking about in terms of a personality to win at all costs.”

‘There is no underestimating teams’

“Kenya have players from Finland, from Wales, from Sweden, from France. There is no underestimating teams.

“We learned from Cape Verde at the World Cup that you must respect all teams until the final results.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Bafana had only two overseas-based players in camp at their Monday training session. Central defenders Ime Okon and Olwethu Makhanya had both arrived.

US-based Lyle Foster, Puso Dithejane and Mbekezeli Mbokazi, along with Belgium-based Relebohile Mofokeng and Norway-based Samukele Kabini were all expected to have arrived by Tuesday’s training.

Read more on these topics

Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Bafana Bafana Benni McCarthy Kenya Pitso Mosimane
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘Hilton Predator’ arrested after sexual abuse allegations from almost 20 years
Elections 2026 Ramaphosa rejects resignation rumours after ANC election blow
Politics DA may invoke GNU coalition terms in City of Joburg
South Africa Trump’s R16.5m grant to AfriForum sparks backlash over claims of white persecution in SA
Elections 2026 Here are the final 2026 local government election results for SA’s eight metros

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News