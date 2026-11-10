Benni says Kenya still haven’t paid up ahead of Bafana clash

'The coach and technical staff have still got nothing,' said the Kenya head coach.

Kenya head coach Benni McCarthy says he and his technical team have not been paid for several international camps, as he prepares the side for two 2027 Group D Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Bafana Bafana.

Kenya-Bafana double-header

The Harambee Stars will take on Bafana at Orlando Stadium on Friday and in Nairobi on November 17, with McCarthy’s side picking up just one point from their opening two qualifiers.

They already trail group leaders Bafana by five points, though for Kenya this does not matter so much, because as co-hosts of the tournament they qualify automatically.

“It wasn’t the ideal camp,” McCarthy told SportyTV, on the 1-1 Group D draw at home to Eritrea and the 1-0 loss away to Guinea.

“No one wants to come to camp and go on strike because the players, coaching staff and the technical team haven’t been paid salaries, bonuses and allowances for three or four camps.

‘I have never allowed that in my career’

“It is unfair and not right, that is why the players came together and said that until they were paid what they were owed they were reluctant to train and play matches. We had one training session and we had to convince the players to train.

“We would not allow the players to not play. I have never allowed that in my career.

“We did really well for a team that hadn’t trained,” added McCarthy.

“We didn’t win, we got a draw, but we missed ten or 15 golden opportunities to win the game.

“Travelling to Guinea … in dribs and drabs the players got their allowances. There was enough pressure on the federation and minister to come good.

“The coach and technical staff have still got nothing.

“At the end of the day it is our job to … leave Kenya in a better position than we found them. We will strive for that and … the authorities will have to come good and pay, because Fifa and CAF will intervene in these situations. We are professional enough to go out and do our jobs.”

Mixed emotions

McCarthy admits to having mixed emotions over returning with Kenya to his home country, and to the ground where he once wore the shirt of Orlando Pirates.

“I go home to where my roots are, to a place I called home once upon a time in Orlando Stadium” said Bafana’s all-time leading goalscorer.

“I go home to adoring fans who always cheered and supported me no matter what. Now I am on the other side of the dugout … so there are mixed emotions, but it is a proud moment. I am still representing my country, even though I am coach of the opposition team. I want the very best for my country, but I am not going to make it easy for them.”