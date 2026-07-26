Banyana’s Motlhalo set for 100th cap as WAFCON gets underway

'We're going for gold regardless of what happens,' said the Banyana midfielder.

Midfielder Linda Motlhalo says Banyana Banyana are ready for all-comers as they prepare to open their 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) campaign against Tanzania in Morocco on Monday evening.

Banyana’s Motlhalo – ‘The first game is the most important’

“Every team that plays against us they go for 120%, but I think we are ready for any team that we’re going to face. The first game is the most important one because it sets the tone for the tournament,” Motlhalo told Safa.net.

“The energy in camp is really good and obviously the main focus is the World Cup, but the biggest thing is we’re going for gold regardless of what happens.”

The top four teams at the 2026 WAFCON will automatically qualify for the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup in Brazil next year. There are two other African places available in inter-confederation play-offs for the World Cup, but Banyana would surely rather avoid that.

Desiree Ellis’ Banyana have been drawn in Group B alongside Tanzania, Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso.

The top two teams in each group advance to the quarterfinals. This is the third successive WAFCON to be hosted in Morocco.

Banyana won the tournament for the first time in 2022, and in doing so qualified for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

The 2024 WAFCON was held last year after delays, and Banyana lost to eventual champions Nigeria in the semifinals, ultimately finishing fourth.

‘It’s such an honour’

Motlhalo, 28, has played for Banyana for over a decade, and will make her 100th appearance if she plays against Tanzania on Monday.

“It’s such an honour that I know I’m going to be on 100 caps soon, an amazing feeling and it’s that thing of me remembering my first cap when coach Vera (Pauw) gave me the opportunity at the age of 17. Now you’re on number 100, it’s such an honour. It’s been a long journey, a lot of ups and downs, but it has been a beautiful one,” added Motlhalo.