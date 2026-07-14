Broos on Adams – ‘Bafana has lost a great talent’

'It is with great disbelief that I heard the news,' said the Bafana head coach.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos was left stunned by the news that midfielder Jayden Adams had passed away at just 25-years-old.

Adams was part of Broos’ Bafana squad that reached the last 32 of the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Broos on Adams

“My deepest condolences to the family of Jayden. It is with great disbelief that I heard the news. There are no words to express my sadness,” Broos told safa.net.

“As a father I send the family my support in those difficult moments. Bafana Bafana has lost a great talent too soon and too young. May his soul rest in peace.”

Adams played in all three group matches for Bafana, as they beat South Korea to seal their place in the last 32.

Police have opened an inquest into Adams’ death after his body was discovered at a property in Schotsche Kloof, Cape Town on Saturday.

Jordaan – ‘Such a sad loss’

“This is still so difficult to process, such a sad loss. Our sincere condolences to the family of Jayden Adams,” said South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan.

“He made tremendous progress and was included in the Bafana Bafana squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico and USA. Jayden was included in the team for the FIFA World Cup matches,”

“While in the United States we were informed about the loss of his grandmother. We were shocked and saddened when informed about the passing of Jayden this weekend, one of the talented footballers in our country. A sad loss of a young man.

“We express our sincere condolences to the family and the football families of Stellenbosch and Sundowns. A huge loss to our country’s football. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”