Khune backs Chiefs’ Petersen for World Cup spot

'The opportunity is there for him,' said the former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs captain.

Former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune believes current Amakhosi goalkeeper Brandon Petersen has a chance to go to the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico later this year.

Petersen in prime form

Petersen has been in excellent form for Chiefs this season, finally establishing himself and Amakhosi’s clear number one between the posts.

The 31 year-old is also now wearing the captain’s armband.

“Brandon has done tremendously well,” said Khune this week, at the launch of Chiefs’ new partnership with Carling Black Label.

“It comes with the responsibility of being the captain, leading by example and showing the other goalkeepers (what to do). It is never easy to keep so many clean sheets.

“The opportunity is there for him to be among the three goalkeepers selected for the 2026 World Cup, he must just continue delivering and working hard.”

Khune was delighted to see Chiefs back among the trophies last season, when they broke a decade without a major piece of Premier Soccer League silverware by lifting the Nedbank Cup.

He believes that Chiefs have what it takes this season to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates for the Betway Premiership title. Chiefs are currently in third place, two points behind Sundowns and five behind Pirates.

Khune – ‘I think they have what it takes’

“Seeing them going toe to toe with Sundowns and Pirates in the top three is very pleasing,” he added.

“I think they have what it takes to sustain the same performances and level of competition. I think they are where they deserve to be – competing for every cup on offer.”

Khune was the best goalkeeper in South Africa for about a decade, excelling for both club and country. He explains what kept him at the top as the “triple D’s”.

“Discipline, determination and dedication. I knew I was taking over the (Chiefs) jersey from Brian Baloyi who had done so well and won so many cups. And also from Rowen (Fernandez) who also travelled that path and went overseas. You have to stay motivated and elevate yourself and remain disciplined and be a hard worker in everything you do.”