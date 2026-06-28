Broos cagey over future after Bafana World Cup exit

'To say now that I will stay or go, I can't do that,' said the Bafana head coach.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos says he will decide in the next few days on whether to carry on at the helm of the national team.

Bafana knocked out

Bafana are out of the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals after losing 1-0 to Canada in the last 32 on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The 74 year-old Broos had previously said he would retire from football after the World Cup, but would not commit to that in the wake of Sunday’s loss.

“We will see, we will take the decision in the next days. It was a nice World Cup and it is not an easy decision,” the Bafana head coach told television cameras.

“To say now that I will stay or go, I can’t do that.”

Broos is the longest-serving coach in Bafana’s history, taking over in 2021, and building a side that has constantly punched above its weight. South Africa finished third at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, and topped their World Cup qualifying group ahead of Nigeria.

Broos – ‘We did a very good World Cup’

At the World Cup finals, they finished second in Group A to set up a meeting with Canada. But Stephen Eustaquio’s stoppage time strike on Sunday was enough to give Canada a 1-0 win in LA.

“I am still as proud of the team as I was two or three days ago,” added Broos.

“We did a very good World Cup. You saw today that when we play a team with power and speed we are running a bit behind. It is something we have to learn, it is so important for this team that we were here.”