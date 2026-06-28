Canada strike late to shatter Bafana’s World Cup dream

Bafana Bafana’s 2026 Fifa World Cup adventure ended in heartbreak on Sunday as a stoppage time goal from Stephen Eustaquio...

Bafana Bafana’s 2026 Fifa World Cup adventure ended in heartbreak on Sunday as a stoppage time goal from Stephen Eustaquio sent Canada into to the last 16 at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Eustaquio stuns Bafana

Eustaquio struck in the second minute of stoppage time from the edge of the box to seal a 1-0 win for the host nation. Bafana were left with nothing to show for a brave defensive performance, that included two heroic goal line clearances.

Hugo Broos’ side did well to reach the knockout rounds with their win over South Korea. But this prove a bridge too far, Bafana ultimately paid for lacking any real ambition in the later stages of the game.

Broos made just one change from Bafana’s impressive win over South Korea, Teboho Mokoena returning from suspension in place of Thalente Mbatha.

And it was Sundowns midfielder Mokoena who had the first shot on target of the match, his low drive pushed away by Canada goalkeeper Maxine Crepeau.

Canada posed a serious threat to Bafana from set pieces, and wasted several chances to go in front before half time.

Juventus striker Jonathan David was left completely unmarked from a corner, but he was unable to get his effort on target.

In the 23rd minute, Stephen Eustaquio’s free kick found Derek Cornelius all alone in the area, but he failed to make proper contact with his header.

On the verge of half time, another corner found Cornelius again, and this time Aubrey Modiba cleared off the line, before Ronwen Williams did well to block Tajon Buchanan’s close range shot.

Bafana had a lot of possession, but most of it was in front of their own goalkeeper, with the crowd in LA booing their slow build up play.

When Bafana did get the ball forward quickly, they had joy down both flanks. But Oswin Appollis and Thapelo Maseko were not positive enough when they found themselves in good positions.

Mofokeng taken off

Relebohile Mofokeng, despite some typically classy touches, was unable to have the same influence on the game that he did against South Korea and Czechia. And he was taken off at half time by Broos, with Thalente Mbatha coming on to add a more physical presence in the middle.

Both sides battled to create chances in a cagey opening to the second half. Khuliso Mudau briefly livened up proceedings by putting the ball through the legs of two Canada players, which ultimately saw Nathan Saliba booked for a cynical tackle.

In the 62nd minute, Appollis did well to cut inside and unleash a shot that flew just wide.

Canada had a chance to go in front two minutes later as Tani Oluwaseyi burst clear and his shot was blocked by Williams. The ball looped up into the air and Mbekezeli Mbokazi did brilliantly to clear the ball ahead of David.

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch made a succession of changes including bringing on Canada captain Alphonso Davies.

And the Bayern Munich man was involved in a 74th minute move that saw another substitute Promise David ultimately fire just wide.

Davies then found Jonathan David inside the box and his shot was blocked by Williams at his near post.

Bafana were battling to get out of their own half, but they did in the 85th minute as Appollis again created space for himself outside the area, and his long-range effort was smartly saved by Crepeau.

And it was Canada who broke Bafana hearts in stoppage time. Ime Okon’s poor clearing header went straight to Eustaquio on the edge of the box and he chested the ball down and drilled a fine low shot past Williams.