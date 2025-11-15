Phakaaathi

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi

Broos hails Nkota impact in Bafana victory over Zambia

Picture of Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

15 November 2025

07:33 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

“I think Mohau had a very good game, he was very aggressive,," said Broos.

Broos hails Nkota impact in Bafana victory over Zambia

Mohau Nkota of South Africa celebrates goal during the International Friendly match between South Africa and Zambia at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has heaped praise on forward Mohau Nkota following his team’s 3-1 victory over Zambia on Saturday.

Nkota, who came on ahead of the second half for Oswin Appollis at the start of the second half, scored the second goal and provided an assist as South Africa beat Chipolopolo at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

READ MORE: Bafana cruise past Zambia in last friendly before AFCON

“I think Mohau had a very good game, he was very aggressive, quick also dangerous and when I said we didn’t do that enough today, we were a little bit soft,” Broos told SABC Sport after the game.

Despite the scoreline, Broos was not entirely happy with Bafana’s performance on the day.

“When I said we didn’t do that enough today, we were a little bit soft. The tempo of the game was not high, in certain moments was not high enough. But ok that can happen and it happened today and it happened once,” added Broos.

“Today we liked to do that because it was the last time we can do that and that’s why at halftime we changed a lot and it was not really good for the team and it’s normal when you come in for new players it’s a little bit annoying for everyone,” Broos said.

ALSO READ: Pirates striker Mabasa opens up about ‘painful’ Bafana snub

“But ok I think we didn’t play our best game today but there were good moments and the moments we did what we had to do. The forwards was running, the forwards passes make us dangerous and it’s also where we scored,” concluded Broos.

Read more on these topics

Bafana Bafana Hugo Broos Zambia

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Rugby Springboks do it again with 14 men: Four takeaways from Italy win
Politics Would you pay R2 million to have dinner with Floyd Shivambu?
News How Cat Matlala blue light investigation placed former EMPD employee’s life at risk
Politics ‘Mad man’ Lesufi survives motion of no confidence
News NGOs to provide humanitarian assistance to 130 Palestinians who arrived at OR Tambo

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now