Broos hails Nkota impact in Bafana victory over Zambia

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has heaped praise on forward Mohau Nkota following his team’s 3-1 victory over Zambia on Saturday.



Nkota, who came on ahead of the second half for Oswin Appollis at the start of the second half, scored the second goal and provided an assist as South Africa beat Chipolopolo at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.



“I think Mohau had a very good game, he was very aggressive, quick also dangerous and when I said we didn’t do that enough today, we were a little bit soft,” Broos told SABC Sport after the game.



Despite the scoreline, Broos was not entirely happy with Bafana’s performance on the day.



“When I said we didn’t do that enough today, we were a little bit soft. The tempo of the game was not high, in certain moments was not high enough. But ok that can happen and it happened today and it happened once,” added Broos.

“Today we liked to do that because it was the last time we can do that and that’s why at halftime we changed a lot and it was not really good for the team and it’s normal when you come in for new players it’s a little bit annoying for everyone,” Broos said.



“But ok I think we didn’t play our best game today but there were good moments and the moments we did what we had to do. The forwards was running, the forwards passes make us dangerous and it’s also where we scored,” concluded Broos.