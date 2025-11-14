Pirates striker Mabasa opens up about ‘painful’ Bafana snub

“It is very painful because I generally make the preliminary squads," said Mabasa.

Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa has admitted that it’s painful to be overlooked by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.



Mabasa has been a consistent goalscorer for Pirates, but has not being receiving Bafana call-ups, with Broos preferring his Bucs teammate Evidence Makgoba and Burnley striker Lyle Foster as an out-and-out striker.



ALSO READ: Broos challenges Nemtajela and Makgalwa ahead of Zambia clash



After calls from the media and fans, Mabasa was named in the preliminary squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin in March, but did not make the final squad for these games.

“It is very painful because I generally make the preliminary squads. But I am just unfortunate never to make the cut for the final one,” Mabasa told iDiski Times.

“I still believe my chance will come, though. I am inspired by the example of Sipho Mbule, who has made it back into the squad.”

With the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) just around the corner, Mabasa says he hasn’t given up on his dream of playing at the tournament, even with the next edition just over a month away.

“It is definitely a dream.

“I grew up watching the tournament, and I have a memory of watching Benni McCarthy doing his thing, and it made me want to be a part of that one day. I am hopeful, and I know it will happen if I keep on doing my work at the club,” added Mabasa.



OPINION: SAFA missed opportunity to sharpen Bafana for AFCON



“I learnt from my time at Sekhukhune to be patient and wait for my chance. I look at Evidence [Makgopa] and I realise that if you work diligently, the selectors will eventually recognise you.”



With Broos having stated recently that the door is not closed for new additions to his squad ahead of the AFCON, Mabasa’s dream of playing at the tournament could well come true.