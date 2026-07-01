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Broos on Mofokeng move – ‘Rele has to be stronger’

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By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

1 July 2026

11:08 am

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"It is a good thing for him, he will progress," Broos told SABC Sport from LA.

Relebohile Mofokeng - Bafana Bafana

Relebohile Mofokeng will sign with Union St Gilloise in Belgium. Picture: Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

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Hugo Broos says people will need patience with Relebohile Mofokeng once he completes his move to Belgian side Union St Gilloise.

Mofokeng moves to Belgium

Mofokeng left Los Angeles on Tuesday to fly to Belgium, where he is expected to sign for top flight outfit St Gilloise.

The 21-year-old will hope the move from Orlando Pirates is the perfect springboard for his club career in Europe. St Gilloise have become one of the top sides in Belgium and will play in the final qualifying round for next year’s Uefa Champions League.

“It is a good thing for him, he will progress,” Broos told SABC Sport from LA, as Bafana prepared to fly back to Johannesburg following their 2026 Fifa World Cup exit.

Broos – ‘It’s a tough competition’

“But I also think we don’t have to expect from the first day that he will play. Rele has to be stronger. It is a tough competition in Belgium and for the first five or six month it will be about his fitness – to get stronger. He is a talented player. Once he has the power he needs, such a competition will be no problem.”

Mofokeng was one of the standout performers for Bafana at the Fifa World Cup. He excelled after coming on at half time in the 1-1 Group A draw with Czechia. And he was even better as Bafana beat South Korea 1-0 to seal their place in the knockout rounds.

Broos surprised many by taking off Mofokeng at half time in Bafana’s last 32 clash with Canada. South Africa ended up conceding a stoppage-time goal and losing 1-0 at the SoFi Stadium in LA on Sunday.

Read more on these topics

belgium FIFA World Cup Hugo Broos Los Angeles Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers)

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