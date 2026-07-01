Pirates confirm Mofokeng transfer

'The move remains subject to Mofokeng passing a medical examination and finalising personal terms with the Belgian Pro League side,' said the Buccaneers.

Orlando Pirates have confirmed that they have agreed to sell Relebohile Mofokeng to Belgian side Union St Gilloise.

Mofokeng flew to Belgium from Los Angeles on Tuesday, following Bafana Bafana’s exit from the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals.

The 21 year-old will reportedly put pen to paper on a four year deal, subject to agreeing personal terms and a successful medical.

Pirates – Mofokeng deal agreed before World Cup

“Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that it has reached an agreement with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise for the transfer of Relebohile Mofokeng,” read a statement on the Pirates website.

“While the two clubs have concluded negotiations over the transfer fee and structure of the deal, Orlando Pirates can confirm that the move remains subject to Mofokeng passing a medical examination and finalising personal terms with the Belgian Pro League side.

“The Club can also reveal that an agreement in principle between Orlando Pirates and Union Saint-Gilloise was in fact reached before the start of the FIFA World Cup.

“Both parties made the joint decision to hold off on any public announcement until after the tournament, wanting Mofokeng to focus fully on the World Cup with Bafana Bafana without the distraction of transfer talk, and to allow the national team’s historic run to take centre stage.

“No further comment will be made at this time until the process between the player and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise has been fully concluded.”

Mofokeng had a superb season with Pirates, helping them to win the Betway Premiership title. He has been nominated for the prestigious PSL Footballer of the Season Award.