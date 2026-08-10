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Pirates and Sundowns avoid each other in MTN8 semifinals draw

Picture of Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

1 minute read

10 August 2026

09:37 am

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The semifinal draw was made on Sunday at the FNB Stadium.

Pirates and Sundowns avoid each other in MTN8 semifinals draw

The trophy is put on display during the 2026 MTN8 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Polokwane City at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday. Photo: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

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Defending champions Orlando Pirates will face Sekhukhune United in the semifinals of the 2026 MTN8, while Mamelodi Sundowns have been drawn against Golden Arrows.

The semifinal draw was made on Sunday at the FNB Stadium after Kaizer Chiefs’ shock elimination from the competition by Abafana Bes’thende.

Pirates reached the last-4 of the MTN8 after edging Durban City 2-1 in extra time in their quarterfinal at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday.

Sundowns also needed extra-time to overcome Polokwane City, edging them 3-2 in an entertaining clash that also took place on Saturday.

Sekhukhune booked their semifinal spot beating AmaZulu 4-3 in Sunday’s seven-goal thriller.

The biggest upset of the weekend saw Chiefs suffer a first round elimination at the hands of Arrows.

MTN8 semi finals draw:

Sekhukhune United v Orlando Pirates
Mamelodi Sundowns v Golden Arrows

Read more on these topics

Lamontville Golden Arrows F.C. (Golden Arrows) Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) MTN8 Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) Sekhukhune United F.C.

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