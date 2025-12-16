Mbule magic gives Bafana a winning AFCON send-off

The Pirates midfielder continued his brilliant season with a fine goal for Bafana against Ghana.

Sipho Mbule sent Bafana Bafana off to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with a bang on Reconciliation Day, his brilliant strike sealing a 1-0 friendly win over Ghana at Dobsonville Stadium.

Mbule’s fine campaign

Mbule has had a memorable season, joining Orlando Pirates on a free transfer and earning himself a place in Hugo Broos’ Bafana squad. ‘Master Chef’ has always had the talent and this season the 27 year-old has found the application to go with it.

ALSO READ: Williams admits to ‘strange and weird’ Bafana AFCON camp

Bafana dominated on Tuesday against what was effectively a second-string Ghana side, mostly with players from their African Nations Championship (CHAN) squad.

Broos’ side will surely need to be a bit more clinical, however, in their AFCON Group B opener against Angola in Marrakech on Monday.

The Bafana head coach as expected, named a starting eleven that was not full strength, with some players not yet with the squad and others rested.

Orlando Pirates’ Nkosinathi Sibisi captained the side, with regular captain Ronwen Williams on the bench and Ricardo Goss in goal.

Willams’ Sundowns teammate Teboho Mokoena was also rested, with Thalente Mbatha partnering Bathusi Aubaas in midfield.

Evidence Makgopa started up front, with Mbule in the playmaker role.

Ghana, meanwhile, even had a different coach – Kassim Mingle – to their regular head coach Otto Addo.

Bafana chances

Mbule had Bafana’s best early chance, getting his head to Mohau Nkota’s 11th minute free kick, but directing his effort just wide.

Black Stars left winger Emmanuel Annor was causing Bafana some problems from the left wing, and he robbed Sibisi and cut inside but his shot was easy for Goss to gather.

Mbule then had another chance, set up by some good work from Tshepang Moremi, but he dragged his effort wide.

In the 41st minute, Moremi produced some fine skill on the edge of the box to create an opening, but his effort was well off-target.

Broos brought on Mokoena (who also took the armband) and Oswin Appollis at the break, while Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine came on for Goss.

Bafana finally strike

And the game initially followed a similar pattern, with Bafana dominating possession without being able to apply a finishing touch.

ALSO READ: Bafana trio to fly directly to Morocco ahead of AFCON

But Mbule took matters into his own hands in the 58th minute, winning the ball in midfield, driving forward and lashing a superb shot into the corner of the net.

Ghana did rally late on, and substitute Rudolf Mensah beat Chaine, but his effort cannoned back off the inside of the post. Chaine also had to tip over another deflected effort, but Broos’ side held on for the victory.