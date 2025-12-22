Foster cracker gives Bafana a perfect AFCON start

The Bafana striker's second half cracker seals a 2-1 win over Angola.

Lyle Foster produced a moment of magic to seal a 2-1 win for Bafana Bafana over Angola in their Group B opener at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Marrakech on Monday night.

Foster fires up Bafana

The Bafana striker sent a brilliant finish into the top corner in the 79th minute to seal an important three points for Hugo Broos’ side. South Africa were rewarded for a much-improved second half display, which also saw Tshepang Moremi’s strike disallowed by VAR.

Orlando Pirates forward Moremi was superb as a second half substitute – it was his neat lay-off that also set up Foster for the winner.

Bafana had opened the scoring in the first half through Oswin Appollis. But they were pegged back before the break by a well-taken goal from Show.

Angola might have gone in front in the third minute. Gelson Dala rose unmarked inside the penalty area, but his header was not powerful enough to beat Ronwen Williams.

Bafana were clearly targeting Palancas Negras down the flanks, spreading long cross-field balls as often as possible.

In the fifth minute, Mohau Nkota got free on the right, and his cross was mis-kicked by Foster, falling for Appollis, whose effort was blocked.

Hugo Marques then saved from a Foster header, before Williams produced an even better stop to deny Fredy’s superb volley.

Both sides looked likely to score and it was Bafana who went in front in the 21st minute. Khuliso Mudau’s cross was nicely flicked on by Sipho Mbule for Foster, and he left the ball for Appollis, who fired an excellent finish past Marques.

Rather than settle Bafana, however, their goal inspired Angola, and they nearly levelled immediately, Mbekezeli Mbokazi just getting a touch to prevent an open goal for Nzola.

In the 29th minute, a Fredy corner found Gelson Dala free in the area again, and he headed powerfully but straight at Williams, who reacted well to push the ball clear.

A deserved equaliser

Palancas Negras grabbed a deserved equaliser in the 36th minute. Siyabonga Ngezana clumsily clattered into Gelson Dala. Fredy whipped in the free kick and Show’s superb flick beat Williams at his near post.

Angola had Bafana rattled and Aubrey Modiba and Siphesihle Sithole went into the referee’s book for late tackles.

Broos made an adjustment at the break, bringing on Moremi in place of Nkota.

Moremi goal ruled out

And the Pirates forward thought he had fired Bafana in front just over five minutes later. Moremi turned his man superbly and sent a fantastic low finish into the corner of the net. But a VAR check picked up that Foster had collected the ball from an offside position in the build up.

In the 58th minute, Mbokazi surged forward and hit a thunderbolt of a shot from 30 metres out that canoned back off the crossbar.

Bafana had penalty appeals waved away in the 62nd minute as Mudau went down in the box under To Carneiro’s challenge.

But South Africa did find a winner in the 79th minute. Angola carelessly gave the ball away in front of their own penalty area and Moremi set up Foster, who curled a superb finish past Marques.