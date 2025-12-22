Broos relishing another AFCON test as Bafana face Angola

'These tournaments are so intense, because all the countries want to prove themself to the world,' said the Bafana head coach.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos is looking forward to another “intense” Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals as his side kick off their Group B campaign against Angola at the Marrakech Stadium in Morocco on Monday evening (kick off 7pm SA time).

Broos the tournament specialist?

The Belgian is coaching at his third AFCON finals. He won his first AFCON with Cameroon in Gabon in 2017 and finished third at the 2023 AFCON in the Ivory Coast with Bafana Bafana.

Broos has shown that he relishes tournament football, and he will now get two more opportunities to prove himself, at this AFCON and at next year’s Fifa World Cup finals, before he says he will retire from coaching altogether.

“For every player and coach, tournaments like the World Cup and AFCON are something big and you are super-motivated to qualify,” said the 73-year-old Broos at Sunday’s pre-match press conference.

“For me the biggest experience I have is that these tournaments are so intense, because all the countries want to prove themself to the world. There is a lot of interest and as a sportsman you like to play at this level.

“The atmosphere .. is something you dream to be a part of. It is something that makes you happy.”

Bafana have a fully fit squad heading into the clash with Palancas Negras, though their pre-tournament camp has not always been plain sailing. The Bafana coach found himself accused of racism and sexism in a heated press conference back in Tshwane (he strongly denies the allegations).

The squad was also not complete until Thursday, because of Fifa’s ruling that clubs were not obliged to release their players for the tournament until last Monday. Europe-based Lyle Foster, Shandre Campbell and Sphephelo Sithole only joined up with their teammates in Marrakech.

“Since Thursday we have been complete and I immediately saw a change,” added Broos.

“It is difficult to prepare when your squad is not complete. We saw (now) that the motivation is different. The players have also felt it, that the (full) team is here. I don’t think it will be a problem for us in the next games. It is just that the preparation is not usual.”

Broos has stressed the importance of getting off to a good start against Angola, unlike in the last AFCON when Bafana had to bounce back from an opening defeat against Mali.

Egypt on the horizon

This does seem especially important as Bafana will take on Group B favourites Egypt in their second game of the tournament on Boxing Day.

Bafana go into the competition unbeaten in their last 26 matches, the run lasting ever since that loss to Mali at the last AFCON in January 2024.

As such, it is unsurprising that Broos is likely to go into his opening match with a team similar to that which got Bafana through qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

“We did rotate in the last game (a training match against Ghana),” said Broos.

“You can do that in friendly games … but not in a tournament. I am not a guy who changes the team every week for tactical reasons. But a tournament like this is exhausting and sometimes you have to change players who are not so fresh any more. Injuries can also happen.”