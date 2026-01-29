Cardoso calls for unity ahead for Al-Hilal clash

"We just need to be committed in good moments and the ones that are not so good," Cardoso added.

Ahead of another decisive CAF Champions League fixture, Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has called for unity from the club’s supporters as the Brazilians prepare for a crucial Group C encounter away to Al-Hilal on Friday night.

The two sides meet at Amahoro Stadium, with the group beginning to take shape following the completion of three rounds of matches.

ALSO READ: Orlando Pirates announce shock exit on PSL deadline day

Both Sundowns and Al-Hilal remain unbeaten in the competition, each boasting an identical record of one win and two draws. They are level on five points, separated only by goal difference heading into the fourth round of fixtures with Sundowns at the summit of the group.



Sundowns travel to Rwanda on the back of last week’s dramatic 2-2 draw against Al-Hilal at Loftus Versfeld, a result that sparked frustration among sections of the home support.

However, Cardoso’s side steadied the ship with a morale-boosting 2-0 victory over Sekhukhune United in the Betway Premiership on Tuesday, a result that appears to have lifted spirits within the camp.



Cardoso wants to celebrate with fans

Speaking ahead of the return leg, Cardoso emphasised the importance of togetherness between the team and the supporters, insisting that unity will be key as Sundowns navigate a demanding run of fixtures both domestically and on the continent.

“What I want is to celebrate with them (Sundowns fans) and make them understand that I’m one of them,” Cardoso said.

“I’m here to help the club and the team but mostly, I want to be excited and against Sekhukhune, the fans were fantastic and we felt the energy inside the stadium.”

A victory against Al-Hilal would place Sundowns in a commanding position in the race for a place in the knockout stages, with two group matches remaining against Saint-Éloi Lupopo and MC Alger. Three points would significantly strengthen their grip on qualification in what has proven to be a tightly contested group.

“We just need to be committed in good moments and the ones that are not so good,” Cardoso added.

“We must not lose the focus on the direction that we have to travel together so that we can arrive in the end and have points to allow us to be in a position you want to be.”

ALSO READ: Senegal coach Thiaw banned, fined after AFCON final chaos

Elsewhere in Group C, Lupopo will travel to face MC Alger on Sunday after claiming a shock 1-0 victory in the previous round, a result that lifted them to four points.



Alger, under the guidance of former Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena, remain winless after three matches.