Orlando Pirates announce shock exit on PSL deadline day

The PSL transfer window closes tonight.

Orlando Pirates have announced the shock exit of former captain Olisa Ndah on Premier Soccer League deadline day.



Having returned to the squad following a long-term injury just before the Africa Cup of Nations, it was believed that Ndah will get more game time especially after the departure of Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who joined MLS side Chicago Fire this January.



However, on Thursday, Pirates announced that they had parted ways with the Nigerian defender, meaning he could join any club on a free transfer. The PSL transfer window closes tonight, but as a free agent, Ndah could join another club outside the transfer period.

Ndah requested to leave Pirates

“Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that the Club has reached a mutual agreement with defender Olisa Ndah to part ways,” read a statement from Pirates.

“The Nigerian international requested an early release from his contract, a decision that follows careful and respectful discussions between the player and the club’s management.

“Central to these conversations was a shared understanding to afford Ndah the opportunity to secure regular game time elsewhere as he enters the next phase of his career.

“The club respects Ndah’s desire for increased minutes on the field and acknowledges his honest engagement with management throughout the process. It is in this spirit of mutual respect that an amicable decision was reached.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club would like to thank Olisa for his professionalism, dedication and service to the Club. We wish him every success in the next chapter of his career, both on a personal level and in his continued journey in the game.”



Ndah joined Pirates in 2021 and made over 80 appearances for the club. He won six trophies with the Buccaneers and also captained the club on multiple occasions

His last league match for the Buccaneers was a 3-0 victory over Polokwane City in September 2024.