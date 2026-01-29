Pirates look to maintain title challenge

The Buccaneers are currently third on the log.

Orlando Pirates will look to maintain their title challenge when they host Magesi FC at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday (kick-off is at 6pm).



The Buccaneers are currently third on the log with 29 points after 13 games and are trailing log leaders and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who have collected 32 points in 15 games. But have two games in hand over Sundowns.



Speaking ahead of Saturday’s clash, Pirates defender Lebone Seema said winning the league remains a major objective for the Buccaneers.



“As a team, we said we want to win the league. And to do that, we need to keep winning games,” Seema told reporters during a press conference at the Rand Stadium in Johannesburg on Wednesday.



Having started the season on a rather poor note by losing their opening two league matches, the Buccaneers are unbeaten in their last 11 games. They have won nine of these games and drawn two.



Seema, who joined Pirates from TS Galaxy at the beginning of the season, has played a major role in the club’s defensive approach that has seen them turn their fortunes around.



The Buccaneers have conceded the least goals in the league this season, only letting in five in 13 games so far, and Seema has credited their solid defensive approach to coach Abdeslam Ouaddou,



“We’ve been doing the same thing since the beginning of the season, defending together, keeping the team compact and just putting in the work,” said Seema.



“Of course, the coach puts a bit of pressure on us, but his main focus is on the defence.”

Will Pirates take advantage of games in hand?

Meanwhile, Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has also refused to entertain talk of the advantage of their two games in hand.



“We have been focused on ourselves since the beginning of the season. I will not lie to you if I tell you that we will not look at the log,” said Ouaddou.



“We are doing well, of course, and we are not focusing on any other teams; we are focusing on ourselves. We play every game to win. But as I said, the league is long; I think it will finish around May.

“We will make it count at the end of the season, but for now, we are focusing on how we are preparing for games.”