Chiefs coach calls for focus ahead of Zesco clash

Kaizer Chiefs will be looking to do a ‘double’ over Zesco United FC in a CAF Confederation Cup group clash at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium this afternoon.



Amakhosi edged the Zambian outfit 1-0 when the sides met in the first leg at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola last week, with Pule Mmodi scoring the all-important goal for Amakhosi.



Speaking ahead of today’s game, Chiefs co-head coach Cedric Kaze said the outcome last week will count for nothing when the teams lock horns in Durban.



“We have to do it all over again. The first result does not carry into this match. We must be focused, determined, and fight for every inch on the field,” Kaze told Chiefs media.

“Knowing your opponent helps, but it also makes things more difficult because they know you as well.

“We want to go on the front foot, to play our game with courage, belief, character and personality, and take control and be proactive,” added Kaze.



With games coming in thick and fast for Amakhosi, Kaze emphasised on the need to find the right balance to navigate the competitions they’re involved in including the Nedbank Cup.



“There are no shortcuts and nothing comes easy. Nothing comes without hard work. We are putting ourselves in every positive situation to work for everything good that can happen to us and we will keep going and see how far we can reach,” concluded Kaze.