Chiefs announce goalkeeper departure

Kaizer Chiefs have announced that they have loaned goalkeeper Bontle Molefe to Motsepe Foundation. Championship side Leicesterford City FC until the end of the season.

The 23 year-old shot-stopper came through the Chiefs development ranks but has yet to make a senior appearance for the club.

Chiefs ‘broader strategy’

“This loan move forms part of the Club’s broader strategy to ensure that its promising emerging talent gains valuable game time and the experience required to thrive at the highest level of the sport,” read a statement on the Chiefs website on Friday.

“We are confident that this opportunity will help Kaizer Chiefs Youth Development Academy (KCYDA) product, Bontle, sharpen his skills further and continue his growth as a professional footballer.

“We also believe he will use his talent and the experience he has gained over the years to contribute towards helping Leicesterford compete for promotion to the Betway Premiership.”

“We wish him every success on this exciting new chapter of his career.”

Chiefs have had a quiet transfer window, having signed a host of players during the previous window. Midfielder Xhosa Manyana has joined their DStv Diski Challenge squad from Cape Town City, but Chiefs have not made any first team signings.

A good season-so-far

Their season so far has gone well, with the club sitting just two points behind Betway Premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

On Sunday, Chiefs will take on Zesco United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban in their fourth match of the Caf Confederation Cup group stages. Amakhosi could do with another win, to follow on from their three points against Zesco in Ndola last Sunday.