Lilepo strikes as Chiefs edge out Zesco again

Chiefs now have seven points from four games in Group D.

Kaizer Chiefs continued their run of one-nil victories in 2026 yesterday, beating Zambian side Zesco United for the second time in a week in a Caf Confederation Cup Group D match at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Efficient Chiefs

Chiefs have won all four of their games since the resumption of the season 1-0, not exactly pulsating, but certainly effective. Glody Lilepo got the winner for Chiefs on Sunday, as he had on Wednesday evening in the Betway Premiership at Marumo Gallants.

Zesco gave a decent challenge to Chiefs’ fine defensive record, but in the end Amakhosi held on for their second Group D victory, another boost to their hopes of reaching the quarterfinals.

It took Chiefs just 14 minutes to take the lead. Zesco right back Benedict Chepeshi hit an attempted clearance straight into Pule Mmodi. Chiefs worked the ball across the penalty area with Mfundo Vilakazi playing in Lilepo, who slotted a finish past Zesco’s Kenyan goalkeeper Levis Opiyo.

Zesco did test Brandon Petersen a couple of times in the Amakhosi goal. Petersen did well to push away a header from Amine Hiver on the half hour mark. And from the resulting corner the Chiefs’ keeper made an even better save from Kabaso Chongo.

Chiefs might have doubled their lead when Lilepo cut the ball back for Flavio Da Silva in the 38th minute. Da Silva, however, put his effort just over the bar.

And right at the end of the first half, Vilakazi’s near post free kick came back off the post.

Zesco had a chance to level the scores just after hour mark as a free kick was flicked on and fell right at the feet of Leonard Mulenga. Mulenga, however, struck a weak shot straight at Petersen.

Chiefs brought on Thulani Mabaso, Mduduzi Shabalala and Wandile Duba but were lethargic in the second half.

Zesco chances

The visitors came close again when substitute Peter Musukuwa should have done better with a free header at the back post.

In the 77th minute, Mulenga hit a fine effort from the edge of the box that Petersen did well to tip over the bar.

Amakhosi nearly doubled their lead in the last minute, as Lebo Maboe’s long-range effort came back off the crossbar.

Chiefs will now travel to the Western Cape, where they will take on Stellenbosch on Wednesday in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup.