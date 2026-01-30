Bafana striker Mayambela leaves Limassol, joins rivals

Mayambela was linked with a return to South Africa to join his childhood club Kaizer Chiefs.

Bafana Bafana striker Mihlali Mayambela has found a new home after parting ways with Aris Limassol.



On Thursday, Limassol announced that they had ended their three-and-half year relationship with Mayambela after the parties agreed to part ways.



Hours later, Cypriot First Division leaders Omonia Nicosia confirmed that they had signed the Bafana striker on a two-and-half year contract.



“Omonia have signed the 29-year-old South African international winger, Mihlali Mayambela,” read a statement from the club.

“The contract is valid for 2.5 years. The player has chosen to wear the number 18 shirt.

“Over the past 3.5 years, he played for Aris Limassol, where he won one league title and one Super Cup, and featured in the UEFA Europa League group stage.

“Previously, he spent three years at SC Farense in Portugal and had a short spell at Académica Coimbra, also in Portugal. He also spent three years in Sweden, playing for Djurgården, Degerfors and Brage.

“He has earned 16 caps and scored two goals for the South Africa national team.

“We welcome Mihlali Mayambela to the Omonia family and wish him every success!”



Mayambela, who is the younger brother of former Orlando Pirates star Mark Mayambela, was linked with a return to South Africa to join his childhood club Kaizer Chiefs, but that move failed to materialise.