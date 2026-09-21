Bafana’s Mailula – ‘It made me so happy’

'I always believed that I belong in the national team, because of the quality I have,' said the Sundowns striker.

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Cassius Mailula is delighted to be both back with Bafana Bafana and reunited with former Masandawana head coach Pitso Mosimane.

Mailula and Mosimane reunited at Bafana

Mailula was promoted to the Sundowns first team squad by Mosimane when he was a youngster.

The 25-year-old returned to Masandawana this season, after a difficult spell overseas, and his excellent form for Sundowns has earned him a call-up to the squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Guinea and Eritrea.

Bafana will play Guinea on Saturday at Orlando Stadium in their Group D opener, and will then face Eritrea in Egypt four days later. They will also play a friendly international against Egypt in Cairo on October 4.

“It is always a dream and honour to be part of the national team … I am very grateful and honoured and happy to be back,” said Mailula yesterday ahead of Bafana’s training session at the University of Johannesburg.

Mailula was called up to the Bafana squad under previous head coach Hugo Broos. He played in two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Liberia in March 2023. But after moving to Toronto FC in July of the same year, Mailula got so little game time that it was impossible for Broos to select him again.

“I always believed that I belong in the national team, because of the quality I have,” said Mailula, who has four goals in 11 appearances for Sundowns in all competitions this season.

‘The coach knows me’

“Even with the previous coach (Broos) I was called up. Things didn’t work out the way I wanted because I was not playing at my club. It showed that it doesn’t matter who you are, you need to play at club level and earn your call up.

“For me it was about coming back to South Africa and doing well (with Sundowns), knowing that if you are playing in a big club and doing well you have a chance to play in the national team.

“When I saw I was on the list I was in camp (with Sundowns), it made me so happy to be included. The coach knows me, he saw me when I was 16. I was not surprised, I know he believes in me, he gave me my opportunity at Sundowns also.”

Mosimane, meanwhile, was effusive in his admiration for Mailula.

“For him to crack the starting line-up at a star-studded Sundowns and claim the position shows he is not sitting on his laurels,” said the Bafana head coach.

“He has the humility and maturity to understand that he has to make it, by hook or by crook.”