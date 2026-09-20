Chiefs targeting victory over Arrows ahead of FIFA break

Ndlovu is expecting a tough clash against the "tricky" Arrows outfit.

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu says it’s important for Amakhosi to go into the FIFA international break on the back of a positive result.

Ndlovu said this as Amakhosi prepare to take on Golden Arrows at Mbombela Stadium this afternoon.

Amakhosi were held to a 1-1 by Polokwane City in the last encounter, and Ndlovu admits that they were disappointed with this result.

“Obviously we were disappointed not to get the win against Polokwane, but we have had a week to prepare for this one, and it’s going to be an interesting game because we have played them already and we know it won’t be an easy ride, but it’s very important for us to go into the break on the back of a positive result,” Ndlovu told Chiefs media.



Ndlovu is expecting a tough clash against the “tricky” Arrows outfit and is confident that Chiefs are well equipped to meet the challenge and present some threats of their own.



“They are a possession-based side that is also dangerous in transition, so they are tricky to play against, but we have our own tactical plan that will nullify their strengths and pose them problems,” continued Ndlovu.



Chiefs will be without goalkeeper Brandon Petersen and in-form striker Wandile Duba when they take on City this afternoon. The duo are unavailable after picking up injuries during the week.

Ndlovu, however, insists there is sufficient depth within the playing squad to overcome the absence of the duo.



“They are two important players in our team, but in football you have to deal with unforeseen circumstances and, as the coaches always tell us, we are a squad and every player has to be ready to step up when needed, so we trust the players who will come in to fulfil the roles they are given,” he said.



Amakhosi currently lie fourth on the Betway Premiership log, with 12 points from six games, only a point off second place, but eight behind top spot, so Ndlovu feels they must collect maximum points against Abafana Bes’thende.



“If we want to stay in the title race, this game is vital to us continuing our journey, so whether we win in style or by grinding it out, we want those three points on Sunday,” concluded Ndlovu.