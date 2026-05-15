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Date set for Bafana World Cup squad announcement

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By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

15 May 2026

10:13 am

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Bafana head coach Hugo Broos can name between 23 and 26 players in his final squad.

Danny Jordaan - Safa

Safa president Danny Jordaan has announced that Bafana’s World Cup squad will be named on May 27 at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

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Bafana Bafana’s final squad for the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico will be announced on May 27 at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Safa’s Jordaan confirms Bafana squad announcement

This was confirmed by South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan in an interview with SABC News on Friday morning.

ALSO READ: Bafana World Cup squad announcement looms

Safa will have already submitted a preliminary squad of 35 to 55 players to world footballing body Fifa – the deadline for that was May 13.

It appears, however, that they have chosen not to release that squad, instead preferring to make one announcement of a final squad on May 27, once the club season is wrapped up.

Bafana head coach Hugo Broos can name between 23 and 26 players in his final squad. Bafana will play the opening match of the 2026 Fifa World Cup against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on June 11.

Training at altitude

Broos’ side will have their training camp ahead of the tournament in Pachuca, Mexico, to help the squad acclimatise to the altitude in Mexico City, which sits at 2240 metres above sea level.

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South Africa will then play Czechia in Atlanta on June 18, before finishing off their Group A campaign back in Mexico on June 25 against South Korea at the BBVA Stadium in Guadalupe.

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Bafana Bafana Danny Jordaan Hugo Broos World Cup

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