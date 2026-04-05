Jet-setter Mbokazi earns praise after Chicago Fire win

'We saw Mbokazi at 5 PM last night (getting home from South Africa),' Berhalter told journalists after Saturday's game.

Bafana Bafana star Mbekezeli Mbokazi was praised by Chicago Fire FC head coach Gregg Berhalter, after he returned from international duty to slot straight back into his club side’s starting line-up in their 1-0 Major Leaguer Soccer (MLSO) win over Nashville on Saturday evening.

Mbokazi’s Bafana rocket

Mbokazi only got back to the US on Friday, having scored his first Bafana goal, an absolute rocket in the 2-1 international friendly loss to Panama at the Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday.

But he was picked at centre back against Nashville, and earned plenty of plaudits as he helped his side keep a clean sheet in what was their third MLS win of the season.

“Absolutely incredible. We saw Mbokazi at 5 PM last night (getting home from South Africa),” Berhalter told journalists after Saturday’s game.

More praise

Fire goalkeeper Chris Brady also picked the former Orlando Pirates captain out for special praise.

“I want to give props to Mbokazi because he just got off a long ass flight,” said Brady.