Plan is to finish second, says Pirates’ Ncikazi ahead SuperSport showdown

Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi has emphasized the need to finish second in the Dstv Premiership ahead of their clash with SuperSport United at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday, as the team looks to forget some of their disappointing results.

Ncikazi and his co-coach Fadlu Davids have been under the spotlight in the last few weeks, after the club lost to rivals Kaizer Chiefs in a league clash, before they were knocked-out of the Nedbank Cup by Marumo Gallants.

The losses brought a lot of dissatisfaction from the Ghosts, but the side managed to bounce back with a victory in the Caf Confederation Cup against Royal Leopards, which placed them in a good position to qualify for the knockout stage of the competition, and Ncikazi says the management of the club and supporters deserve better.

“I feel bad for the supporters, they deserve better. I am not happy for our management, they deserve better. But, personally as a coach, the day you get hired you must be ready to be fired. I don’t think there is a coach in any league who doesn’t feel under pressure,” the Bucs coach admitted.

“So, I understand the pressure, I understand the frustrations of the Pirates supporters, they want their team to be in a better state. So, more than me, it’s about the frustration they are going through. I wish I could change it so that it can be better, but it is what it is, we are just missing goals. We are one of the teams that plays so well, we just miss the main part (scoring goals). So, it’s not about me, but the supporters getting what they deserve.”

Pirates are fourth on the league table, with 32 points after 22 games. And while they are still in the race for the Confed Cup title, Ncikazi adds that what is vital for the team is to forget about the past.

“We still have the objective of trying to finish second on the log so that we can compete in the Caf Champions League (next season). So, we just control what is in front of us, we cannot change the past, we can learn from it. We just want to go strong on this one if it’s possible, go as high as possible and the highest is winning (the tournament).

The Buccaneers are coming up against a Matsatsantsa side, who are in seventh place on the log with 29 points from 20 games. With the way things are for the Pretoria outfit, maximum points are valuable for the club with the aim of securing a top eight finish at this stage of the season.