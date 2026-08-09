Pirates coach Ouaddou defends team selection after City win

" I'm not here to give flowers to people. We are not in the circus. We are in a professional ecosystem," said Ouaddou.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has defended his decision to field a strong team for the game against Durban City which the Buccaneers won 2-1 after extra-time.



Ouaddou was expected to rotate his squad for the cup competition, but the Moroccan mentor decided to field his regular players from last season.



Speaking after the game, Ouaddou insisted that there are strong expectations from the club’s management and fans to bring home silverware, so only players deserving to start will be picked.



“No, no, me. I’m not here to give flowers to people. We are not in the circus. We are in a professional ecosystem,” said Ouaddou.

“There are a lot of expectations. If you want me to remind you of my two first games last season, you feel that I was happy to have eight bodyguards around me?



“I want to win, of course I’m gonna play the strongest team because the fans want to win this competition, the club wants to win it as well and I want to win it as well and it won’t be easy,” continued Ouaddou.



“I want to win it as well. So, I need to put a strong team, and the players who deserve to play because they show in training, they show in the preparation.

“There is nothing guaranteed, and it’s how we push the players to have competition.

“But I’m not here to give flowers, because when you lose two or three games, who is in the headlines?” concluded the Moroccan.