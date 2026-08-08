Sibisi calls for patience from Pirates fans ahead of City clash

"It's going to be a long season and, as I have said, we need to be patient with some of the boys because there is huge potential," said Sibisi.

Ahead of today’s MTN8 clash against Durban City, Orlando Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi has urged the club supporters to be patient with the new players, especially the younger ones,



The Buccaneers, who won the competition for the fourth time in a row last season, will begin their title defence with the clash against The Citizens at the Orlando Amstel Arena this afternoon (kick-off is at 3pm).



Having decided against giving his new arrivals a start in the 2-0 victory against Milford FC at the same venue last Saturday, Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is expected to name several of his new signings in the starting line-up.

‘Please be patient’

And speaking to the media during the MTN8 in Randburg earlier this week, Sibisi called for patience from the club fans.



“I think it builds excitement for everyone; it builds excitement for our supporters to say we have new players coming in, but it’s still touch and go,” said Sibisi.

“It’s going to be a long season and, as I have said, we need to be patient with some of the boys because there is huge potential.

“We don’t need to rush them because I don’t think everyone is your Relebohile [Mofokeng], your [Mbekezeli] Mbokazi, your Mohau [Nkota],” added Sibisi.

“So, I am pleading with our supporters to please be patient with these boys. There is a lot to come with the season.



“I know there is pressure to win trophies and everything, but having said that, let’s be patient with some of the boys, and I am sure they will deliver by the end of the season,” concluded Sibisi.

No Jurgens for City

Pirates and City registered contrasting results in their opening matches of the new season last weekend. Pirates had the better of the two outcomes, producing a comfortable 2-0 win against Premiership newcomers Milford in Orlando last Saturday.

City suffered a 1-0 defeat away to Sekhukhune United. Khalil Ben Youssef’s side will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they face Pirates this afternoon.



However, they will have to do that without midfielder Kyle Jurgens who is serving a one-match suspension after accumulating four yellow cards carried over from the previous campaign.