Benni proud of his achievements as he leaves AmaZulu

Sibongiseni Gumbi

AmaZulu FC have confirmed that they have cut ties with Benni McCarthy, who had been their coach since December 2020. Phakaaathi broke the news of McCarthy’s imminent sacking on Friday morning. The club has since confirmed that they have agreed to part ways immediately.

“I would like to sincerely thank the players and the fans for their support since I’ve joined AmaZulu,” said McCarthy in a club statement.

“I feel privileged to have been able to make history with this club by taking them from the relegation zone to an unprecedented second-place position in the league last season.

“And then taking the club into the group stages of the Champions League this year for the first time, beating multiple CAF Champions League winners TP Mazembe along the way. I wish the Club all the best going forward as they build on this success.”

Insiders have told Phakaaathi that Benni’s sacking has long been coming as the relationship between him and the management had soured in the past few months.

Phakaaathi reported earlier this year that the former Cape Town City coach had lost the dressing room at Usuthu, with some senior players unhappy with how he treats them.

“He made things worse when he went against his boss’ words on the Siyethemba Sithebe matter. (Sandile) Zungu (the club president) said Sithebe would never play for AmaZulu again after signing that pre-contract with Chiefs, but Benni came out saying the opposite of that,” said a source.

“But even before that things had not been rosy between him and Zungu which is why Zungu had not been to games like before,” said the source. Usuthu are yet to announce who will take over but Phakaaathi understands that McCarthy’s assistants Vasili Manousakis and Siyabonga Nomvete will take over until at least the end of the season.