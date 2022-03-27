Vilakazi happy with his contribution at Sundowns

Ntokozo Gumede

It is often said that the happiest players are those on the pitch, and Sibusiso Vilakazi is no exception to this age-old phrase.



ALSO READ: Benni proud of his achievements as he leaves AmaZulu



He admits that he would have loved to be a regular at Mamelodi Sundowns, but seeing his teammates doing well and elevating the team to greater heights, makes it worth warming the bench, Vilakazi suggests.

“I am in a very good space in terms of contributing to the team whenever I am given a chance and I feel I have done very well. I am always looking forward to every training session because that gives me an opportunity to participate. Overall, I am happy with what I have been given so far and I just need to continue and help the team succeed because that’s what matters most,” said Vilakazi.

“It is always encouraging to see yourself on the pitch but what’s important is that you have to give the support to your teammates because it is a team effort more than it being about individuals. We take the situation as it is and we see what happens after. When I am needed to support the team, I’m there, when I’m needed to play, I am there,” he added.

Recently, the 32-year-old has made a couple of cameo appearances in cup games where Downs have been dominating in the Caf Champions League and the Nedbank Cup where they have reached the quarterfinals in both competitions. Vilakazi, as a senior player at Masandawana, says it is his duty along with other veterans, to make sure that they don’t remove their foot off the pedal, especially in the DStv Premiership where they command an 14-point lead over Royal AM.

“We sit in a very good position but our job is not to just sit in that position but to win the trophy for the team but everything looks good. We have an opportunity to clinch everything that is in front of us and our job is to bring trophies to the team, we hope that when the season ends, we will have something to show,” he said.

The former Bidvest Wits and attacker is also confident that the Brazilians can go all the way in the Champions League and he entertains the prospect of winning four trophies this season, as they already bagged the MTN8, the league is theirs to lose, and are in good forms in the Nedbank Cup and Champions League.

“It really looks good because we are winning away games and we are impressive at home. That means there is consistency in the team and what helps is that we deal with each game as it comes and It looks good. I hope that it can go as far as taking the title because that is the aim, there is no two ways about it.

“For us to win it, we have to be consistent and do well. We qualified from the group exceptionally and now we have to play the last game and we have to win that game. It brings a smile on my face to see the team doing well because it is a journey and a process. From the group stages, we will have to shift into a different gear when we approach the quarterfinals.”