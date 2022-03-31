WATCH: Benni McCarthy would be able to coach Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates

Jonty Mark

Benni McCarthy is capable of being a head coach at Orlando Pirates or Kaizer Chiefs, according to former SuperSport United and AmaZulu head coach Cavin Johnson.

McCarthy was recently fired by AmaZulu, amid reports that he had fallen out with club management. McCarthy finished second in the DStv Premiership and qualified for the Caf Champions League in his first season at Usuthu, but this season the wheels started to come off.

The former FC Porto and Blackburn Rover striker has never been afraid to openly criticise his players in the media, when in charge at Cape Town City, his first head coaching role, or AmaZulu. Johnson, however, says he does not know Bafana’s leading all-time goalscorer to have an abrasive personality.

McCarthy has already been heavily linked to the Pirates job, while Chiefs are also having a disappointing season, with the pressure mounting on Stuart Baxter.

“I have known Benni since he was 16,” Johnson told the Front Runner Podcast

“When he was a player and when he was becoming a coach.

“I have always known Benni to be able to have a good conversation, especially a good football conversation. As to whether he is capable of coaching Chiefs or Pirates, yes I think he can do that.”