Johnson again upset by Chiefs’ poor finishing in Richards Bay defeat

'It is like a stuck record, you have to go back and make sure you put the ball in the back of the net,' said Johnson.

Cavin Johnson believes everyone has to take responsibility for Chiefs’ woes in front of goal. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Cavin Johnson admitted to feeling like a ‘stuck record’ after Kaizer Chiefs again failed to take their chances in a 1-0 loss to Richards Bay in the DStv Premiership on Sunday.

Simphiwe Mcineka’s goal was enough to win the game and give the home side a huge boost in their battle against relegation. Chiefs, however, could not find a way past Man-of-the-Match Salim Magoola in the Richards Bay goal.

“We missed so many chances …. we are just not putting it in the back of the net,” Johnson told SuperSport TV after the match.

“I think the only shot at goal they had came from the corner that they scored from.

“What can you do? It is like a stuck record, you have to go back and make sure you put the ball in the back of the net. Everything else is there.

‘All of us have to take responsibility’

“It is not just the players, all of us have to take responsibility,” added Johnson.

“We have to do something else to make sure they are in the right space and right mind … when you see the amount of shots we had, we have to put two away.

“I think this is the third game we have played (recently) where the (opposition) goalkeeper is the Man-of-the-Match.

“We have to look at ourselves and tell ourselves that is not possible. We have to pull our socks up. Again that starts with me and the players will follow.”