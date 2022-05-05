WATCH: Zwane claims that Sundowns and Chiefs play similar style football

Khaya Ndubane

Ahead of Sunday’s much-anticipated clash, Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has claimed that Amakhosi and Mamelodi Sundowns play similar style of football.



Zwane, however, adds that the difference between the sides is that Masandawana are more deadly in front of goals than Amakhosi.



“We know that Sundowns play more or else the same style (as Chiefs), but they’re more deadly and more dangerous because they have good runners upfront, a player like (Peter) Shalulile. They also have top strikers who can easily hold the ball and wait for the other players to join in (attack). That’s the difference between between them and us in terms of quality,” said Zwane.



“We will have to plan for them like we planned for this one (against Marumo Gallants). We’ll see how we are able to exploit the space behind the Sundowns defence.



The much-awaited clash is set to take place at the FNB Stadium on Sunday at 5.30pm.

