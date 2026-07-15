What Komphela will miss most about Jayden Adams.

"I will miss his silence, quality on the field, and his voice. A man of very few words," he said.

Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach Steve Komphela has paid tribute to the late Jayden Adams, describing the midfielder as a unique individual whose absence will leave a void that can’t easily be filled.

Adams passed away last Saturday, and tributes continue to pour in from across the football fraternity. While the cause of death has not yet been established, police have reportedly opened an inquest.

Having worked closely with Adams during his season-and-a-half at Chloorkop, Komphela said it was the midfielder’s quiet nature, discipline and exceptional ability that he would remember most.

“I will miss his silence, quality on the field, and his voice. A man of very few words,” he said.

“Jayden would not hesitate to immediately say ‘yes sir’ and the respect he had speaks to the upbringing he had. He’s going to be greatly missed. He’s one piece that in football a lot of players come and go.

“Pieces come and they get replaced but this is going to be one big piece we would need to find. I don’t know where you would find the replica to replace it. It’s going to be a big void.”

The midfielder featured in all three of Bafana Bafana’s group stage matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, helping South Africa reach the knockout phase for the first time in the country’s history.

His passing was also acknowledged on the global stage, with FIFA observing moments of silence before the World Cup quarter-finals between England and Norway, and Argentina and Switzerland.

For Komphela, Adams’ influence stretched far beyond Sundowns with tributes being a fitting reminder of the impact the 25-year-old had.

“The impact he had at all levels, especially Internationally is just clear. You saw the matches that were played in the World Cup when there was that amazing moment of silence,” Komphela added.

“It only shows the impact he had not only locally, not only with his family or his supporters but the world at large. The world celebrated his talent though he departed from us so young.

“The impact he had is one that nobody can ever forget. Even to us as Mamelodi Sundowns, it is heartfelt. It is a deep one and it cuts very deep but there are more positives that when you look back, we celebrate his life.”