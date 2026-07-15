Sundowns defender completes Stellenbosch FC loan move

'Terrence is a player who has competed at the highest level on both the domestic and international stages,' said Stellies CEO Rob Benadie.

Stellenbosch FC have completed the signing of defender Terrence Mashego on a season-long loan from Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of the 2026-27 Betway Premiership campaign.

From Sundowns to Stellies

The move sees the experienced left-back reunite with Gavin Hunt, who also brought him to Durban City on loan last season.

Although Hunt left City midway through the campaign before taking charge of Stellenbosch, Mashego enjoyed an impressive spell at the club.

However, his resurgence was not enough to earn a place back in Miguel Cardoso’s plans at Sundowns. The 30-year-old arrives at Stellies after helping Durban City lift the Nedbank Cup last season.

“Stellenbosch Football Club is delighted to announce the acquisition of defender Terrence Mashego on a season-long loan from Mamelodi Sundowns,” the club said in a statement.

Stellenbosch FC CEO Rob Benadie believes Mashego’s experience at both club and international level will strengthen the squad.

“Terrence is a player who has competed at the highest level on both the domestic and international stages,” he said.

“And we believe he has the ability and quality to add significant value to our squad. We are delighted to welcome him to the club.”

Phakaaathi previously reported that it was becoming increasingly unlikely that Mashego had a future under Cardoso at Sundowns.

During his time at Chloorkop, Mashego won three Betway Premiership titles and was also part of the Bafana Bafana squad that finished third and claimed the bronze medal at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire.