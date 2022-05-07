Unlucky Baroka play to a stalemate with Chippa

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Baroka FC showed their willingness to stay in the DStv Premiership, but it wasn’t enough as they drew 2-2 with Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.



All the four goals came in the second half, which brought some entertaining football to the fans in the Eastern Cape, with both sides fighting to get out of the relegation zone.

However, it was Baroka who needed maximum points more, with the club sitting at the bottom of the table.



Bakgaga came into this game at the back of a 1-0 victory over Golden Arrows. And they had made it their mission to go on and win their last three games, including the Chippa game in trying to save their top tier Premier League Status.



And for Chippa, any point was valuable for them as long as they could get a good distance between them and fellow relegation threatened sides.



In the game, the Limpopo outfit saw their hard fight back which saw them come from behind and lead the tie fade away in the later stages of the match.



Chippa had taken the lead through Riaan Hanamub in the 66th minute, but it was Bakgaga’s response that raised the ears of many.



The club at the bottom of the log managed to level the scores thanks to Dan Ndlovu in the 75th minute, before going on to take the lead with a Decide Chauke strike with just two minutes of normal time remaining.

But, it wasn’t over until the final whistle was blown and it was certainly the case as the Chilli Boys drew level in additional minutes with a beautifully taken shot by Thokozani Sekotlong.



Sekotlong’a goal was a heartbreaker for all associated with Baroka, with the team seemingly going to collect their second successive three points.



The result means Baroka stay at the bottom of the league standing with 22 points with only two games remaining to the end of the campaign, while Chippa are in 12th spot with 27, standing put in the safe zone.