Jele says they want to make Pirates fans happy

Orlando Pirates fans are expected to come in their numbers to Orlando Stadium for the club’s Caf Confederation Cup semifinal second leg against Al Ahli Tripoli on Sunday and captain Happy Jele says they will be going all out for a win.

Jele, who played a huge role in Bucs‘ 2-0 victory away from home in the first leg last weekend, says playing in front of the Buccaneers fans will be a huge motivation for the team and they just need to give thanks to their supporters by winning the tie.

“I think for us it is important to work hard and get results. In the previous game it was difficult but we managed to get the result and the win. So, now we are playing at home, we need to make sure that we get the result … so that we go to the next stage. So, as players, we need to work hard and put in a lot of effort. It is not going to be easy … but we are prepared for it,” said the Bucs skipper.

“It is a motivation for us as a team, we have been playing without the fans and they have been supporting us from their homes. So, now we have to do it for them. We need to do it (win the match) for the team and the supporters as well. It is very important for us, so tomorrow (Sunday) when they come in their numbers, we need to perform and make them happy.”