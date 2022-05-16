Tinkler, Shalulile and Dolly win DStv Premiership monthly awards

Phakaaathi Reporter

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler and Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile have claimed the DStv Premiership Coach and Player of the Month awards for April.



According to a statement issued by the League, Tinkler won the award after guiding the Citizens through the month unbeaten.



“The former Bafana Bafana midfielder led his side to three victories and two draws in five April matches, as City moved up to second on the log standings, giving his side a strong chance of securing a CAF Champions League spot for the first time in the club’s short history,” read the statement.



Tinkler came out tops ahead of the Sundowns coaching duo Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena as well as John Maduka of Royal AM, after votes from a panel of media and football experts. This was Tinkler’s fourth monthly award following his first back in 2017.



Shalulile impressively scored six goals in Sundowns’ three outings, which were back-to-back hat tricks in victories over Swallows FC and Golden Arrows in April.



The Namibian striker maintained his great scoring form this season as he remains top goal scorer with 22 goals after 29 matches.



He beat the Citizen’s duo of Craig Martin and Hugo Marquez as well as Victor Letsoalo of Royal AM to the award.



Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs’ Keegan Dolly walked home with the DStv Premiership Goal of the Month award for April, for his free-kick against Chippa United. This is Dolly’s second GOM award of the 2021/22 season.



For their awards, Tinkler and the two players will each receive a trophy and R7, 000 courtesy of league sponsors, DStv.



