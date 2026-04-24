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Official: Another PSL coach bites the dust

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By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

24 April 2026

10:15 am

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Official: Another PSL coach bites the dust

Eric Tinkler and Sekhukhune United have parted ways. Photo: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

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Another club in the Betway Premiership has parted ways with their head coach before the 2025/26 season.

Sekhukhune United have confirmed the departure of head coach Eric Tinkler with immediate effect.

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“Sekhukhune United Football Club confirms that it has reached a mutual agreement with Head Coach, Mr Eric Tinkler, to part ways with immediate effect,” read the club’s statement.

“Mr Tinkler departs the Babina Noko family after 13 months in charge, during which he contributed to the club’s ongoing development and competitive progress.

“The club expresses its sincere appreciation for his professionalism and commitment during his tenure.

“Mr Paulus Masehe will assume the role of Head Coach on an interim basis until further notice.”

Tinkler becomes the latest coach to lose his job with only a few games before the end of the season after TS Galaxy also announced this week that they have parted ways with Adnan Beganovic.

In a statement, Galaxy cited a string of unfortunate results in the Betway Premiership as the reason for the club to release Beganovic and technical director Nermin Basic.

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Betway Premiership Eric Tinkler Sekhukhune United F.C.

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